Maha Dy CM Fadnavis dares Uddhav to release details of family properties

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose details of his family's properties to the public. The two leaders have been trading barbs after Fadnavis referred to the recent meeting in Patna as an assembly of parties aiming to safeguard their "families and dynasties."

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article

During a speech in Chandrapur, Fadnavis reiterated that the accomplishments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past nine years compelled "family-centric" parties to unite in order to protect their political heirs. He accused opposition leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray of prioritizing their children over the interests of India.

Fadnavis asserted that PM Modi considers the entire country as his family and suggested that the Patna meeting focused on finding a suitable match for Rahul Gandhi, rather than removing Modi from power.

Taking a dig at Thackeray, Fadnavis stated that he doesn't interfere in others' affairs, but if he does, he sees it through to the end. Referring to Thackeray's comment about his wife, Fadnavis emphasized that his life is an open book and challenged Thackeray to disclose details about his family's properties.

In response, Uddhav Thackeray, addressing Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Mumbai, launched a scathing attack on Fadnavis. Thackeray accused Fadnavis of stooping to a low level and brought up alleged WhatsApp chats involving Fadnavis's wife and a cricket bookie, which were made public. Thackeray's remarks were in response to Fadnavis' statement about the Patna meeting having a "parivar bachao" (save the family) agenda.

The exchange of comments between the two leaders reflects the ongoing political tensions and confrontations in Maharashtra. (With inputs from PTI)