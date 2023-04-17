Breaking News
Maharashtra: Highway cops warned about Khopoli accident spot eight times in 3 years
Mumbai: 15 years and five govts later, Bandra station remains a dump
Maharashtra: Woman gets museum to add ‘Chhatrapati’ to Shivaji London display
Mumbai: BMC to finally revamp Vikhroli hospital
Mumbai: BMC to set up labs for astronomy in its schools
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Five killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pune township police say

Maha: Five killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pune township, police say

Updated on: 17 April,2023 07:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds

Maha: Five killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pune township, police say

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Five killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pune township, police say
x
00:00

Five persons were killed after an iron hoarding collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad township of Maharashtra’s Pune district.


The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area. The iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds, police said.



"Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others," a police officer told PTI.


Also read: Maharashtra reports 505 new Covid-19 cases, active tally at 6,087

Five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital. 

More details are awaited.

Do you think you have become a part of the hustle culture?
pune mumbai pune expressway pimpri-chinchwad news mumbai mumbai news maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK