Maha: Five killed as iron hoarding collapses in Pune township, police say

Five persons were killed after an iron hoarding collapsed in Pimpri Chinchwad township of Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area. The iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds, police said.

"Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others," a police officer told PTI.

Five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding. The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital.

More details are awaited.