Maha forms panel to frame rules for app-based taxi services

Updated on: 05 April,2023 08:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

A government resolution (GR) issued by the state Home department stated that the decision to set up such a panel was under consideration

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


The Maharashtra government on Wednesday set up a six-member committee to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators.


A government resolution (GR) issued by the state Home department stated that the decision to set up such a panel was under consideration, and it is in accordance with the letter issued by the Union ministry for Road Transport and Highways asking states to implement the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020.



IAS officer Sudhirkumar Shrivastava (retd) will be the chairman of the committee which will have to submit its report in the next three months, the order stated. 

