Mumbai: BEST starts two new premium bus service routes, check routes

In a statement the BEST said, The Premium Bus Service is getting tremendous response and on an average daily more than 5000 commuters are using this service

Representational Pic

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Wednesday said that it has started an app based 'Premium Bus Service' which is a luxury air-conditioned bus service as an alternative to self-driving cars for a comfortable and safe public bus transport to the Mumbaikars.

In a statement the BEST said, The Premium Bus Service is getting tremendous response and on an average daily more than 5000 commuters are using this service.

The BEST said, from Wednesday, April 5, 2023, BEST has started two new routes- Thane to Andheri East and Gundavali Metro Station to BKC. On both the routes, Premium Buses are available at a frequency of 15 minutes during peak hours, i.e. 7.30 am to 11.30 am and 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Also Read: Mumbai: Western Railway to increase local train services from April 5, check time table

"Keeping in view the increase in demand for the Airport routes, the Premium Bus service will be available for South Mumbai to Airport and Kharghar to Airport at a frequency of 30 minutes instead of present frequency 45 minutes," the BEST said.

It said, For availing the Premium Bus service, the commuters can live track the Premium Bus on the 'BEST Chalo App' and can book these buses as per the trip timings and details available on the app. It is a 100 per cent digital payment bus service with nc standee allowed.

The Premium Bus service also has the facility of mobile and laptop charging with comfortable reclining seats. In the Airport service, special baggageracks have been installed for the convenience of the commuters without any charge for the baggage. The number of Premium buses being operated at themoment is 50, the BEST said.