Maha: Four beat up policeman in Bhiwandi after he objects video recording of woman complainant

Updated on: 04 April,2023 10:07 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the constable

Maha: Four beat up policeman in Bhiwandi after he objects video recording of woman complainant

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A police constable was beaten up by four men in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra after he objected to them video recording a woman who complained of eve-teasing by their friend, an official said on Tuesday.


Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the constable.



The incident occurred on Monday night when police detained a man for eve-teasing. His followers reached the police station and started recording videos of the complainant woman. When the police constable asked them to stop, they attacked him and tore his uniform, the official said.

