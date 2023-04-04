Maha: Four beat up policeman in Bhiwandi after he objects video recording of woman complainant

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the constable

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A police constable was beaten up by four men in Bhiwandi city in Thane district of Maharashtra after he objected to them video recording a woman who complained of eve-teasing by their friend, an official said on Tuesday.

Police registered an FIR under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by the constable.

Also read: Will not let Uddhav come out of his home if he doesn't stop using objectional language against Fadnavis: Maha BJP chief

The incident occurred on Monday night when police detained a man for eve-teasing. His followers reached the police station and started recording videos of the complainant woman. When the police constable asked them to stop, they attacked him and tore his uniform, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.