Maha: Four dead after SUV hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

The accident took place near Urse toll plaza when the car was going from Mumbai to Pune, he said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Four people were killed after their sports utility vehicle hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," Shirgaon-Parandwadi police station assistant inspector Vanita Dhumal said.

