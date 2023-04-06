Breaking News
Maha: Four dead after SUV hits truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:56 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The accident took place near Urse toll plaza when the car was going from Mumbai to Pune, he said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Four people were killed after their sports utility vehicle hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday afternoon, a police official said.


The accident took place near Urse toll plaza when the car was going from Mumbai to Pune, he said.



"Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car died," Shirgaon-Parandwadi police station assistant inspector Vanita Dhumal said. 

