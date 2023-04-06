Breaking News
Maha: Policeman saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An alert policeman saved the life of an elderly passenger who slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the suburban train at Vasai station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.


The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.



The passenger, Vijay Malekar (74), ran to catch the train which had just started moving and in the process slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, they said.


An on-duty GRP constable immediately rushed and pulled out the man, a resident of Nalla Sopara, safely, said the officials.

