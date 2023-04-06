Maha: Policeman saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An alert policeman saved the life of an elderly passenger who slipped and fell into the gap between the platform and the suburban train at Vasai station in Maharashtra's Palghar district, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

The passenger, Vijay Malekar (74), ran to catch the train which had just started moving and in the process slipped and fell into the gap between the train and the platform, they said.

Also read: Two injured as fire erupts in Mumbai's Prabhadevi

An on-duty GRP constable immediately rushed and pulled out the man, a resident of Nalla Sopara, safely, said the officials.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.