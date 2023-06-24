Maha: Four held for stealing cigarettes worth Rs 43 lakh in Akola

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing cigarettes worth Rs 43 lakh from a godown in Maharashtra's Akola district

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing cigarettes worth Rs 43 lakh from a godown in Maharashtra's Akola district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police on Friday arrested the accused, all in their 20s, in connection with the theft that took place in Dabki Road area last month, an official said.

The accused had allegedly broken into the godown on May 28 and decamped with cigarettes worth Rs 43 lakh from the premises, public relations officer inspector Santosh Mahalle said.

