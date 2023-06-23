Breaking News
Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur

Updated on: 23 June,2023 07:27 PM IST  |  Chandrapur
PTI |

Four members of a family were killed when a truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday

Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur

Representational picture

Maha: Four of family killed in car-truck collision in Chandrapur
Four members of a family were killed when a truck collided with their car in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Friday, police said.


The accident occurred in the afternoon when the victims were heading towards Yavatmal district through Ghugus town, assistant police inspector Rajkiran Madavi of Padoli police station said.


A truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the car, and the impact was such that all four occupants were killed on the spot, he said.


Also read: Of 350 Pakistanis on migrant boat that sank off Greece, many may have died, official says

The victims Yusuf Sheikh, his wife Mumtaz, brother Rafiq and sister-in-law Sanjeeda were residents of Maregaon tehsil in Yavatmal district, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

