Breaking News
50-year-old man involved in over 20 cases of thefts held in Virar
Mumbai reports two Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 29
Prime Minister Modi holds talks with President Biden at White House
COVID-19 jumbo centres 'scam': ED surveys BMC's Central Purchase Dept
Mira Road murder: 56-year-old accused remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Of 350 Pakistanis on migrant boat that sank off Greece many may have died official says

Of 350 Pakistanis on migrant boat that sank off Greece, many may have died, official says

Updated on: 23 June,2023 05:24 PM IST  |  Islamabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Pakistan's interior minister said on Friday that an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week, and that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea

Of 350 Pakistanis on migrant boat that sank off Greece, many may have died, official says

File photo/Internet

Listen to this article
Of 350 Pakistanis on migrant boat that sank off Greece, many may have died, official says
x
00:00

Pakistan Friday said that an estimated 350 Pakistanis were on board an overcrowded fishing boat carrying migrants that sank off Greece last week.


The country's interior minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said that many remain missing and may have died in one of the deadliest incidents in the central Mediterranean Sea.


Khan told lawmakers in the National Assembly that an estimated 700 migrants were on the boat when it sank June 14. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued and 82 bodies have been recovered.


Khan said many of the missing Pakistanis are feared dead. "So far, 281 families have contacted the government saying their sons or dear ones might have been among those who were on the boat," he said.

Also read: Maha: Govt approves upgradation of nine deputy regional transport offices

Khan's comments shocked the lawmakers, who appeared distressed as he spoke. It was the first time that a senior official has reported that so many Pakistani citizens are missing since the boat sinking.

Officials are currently collecting DNA samples from people who say their relatives were on the vessel to help in the identification of the bodies. (AP)

Do you wear your contact lenses while sleeping?
pakistan greece news world news mid-day online correspondent

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK