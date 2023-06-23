Breaking News
Maha: Govt approves upgradation of nine deputy regional transport offices

Updated on: 23 June,2023 05:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Maharashtra government Friday approved the upgrading of nine deputy regional transport offices to the level of RTOs taking the number of RTOs in the state to 24 from the existing 15 and the deputy RTOs have come down to 27 from 36.

As per a government resolution (GR), deputy RTOs in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Jalgaon, Solapur, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali and Satara will be upgraded to the level of RTOs, PTI reported.


After the government approval, Maharashtra will now have 24 RTOs and 27 deputy RTOs, including the recently created Ichalkaranji deputy RTO, which is not yet functional, he said.


The deputy RTOs at Pimpri-Chinchwad and Solapur were falling under the Pune RTO, while those at Jalgaon, Vasai, Ahmednagar, Chandrapur, Akola, Borivali and Satara came under the jurisdiction of Dhule, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur rural, Amravati, Andheri and Kolhapur RTOs, the official said.

The GR has stated that the regional transport officers of these offices have been made "office heads".

The state government has asked the transport commissioner to appoint licence, registration and taxation officers for the jurisdiction of RTOs and deputy RTOs, it stated.

According to RTO officials, the state government's move has come at a time when 10 RTOs and 11 deputy RTOs are without heads and posts are also vacant at the state transport commissioner's office, where joint transport commissioner J B Patil holds three charges.

At some RTOs and deputy RTOs the posts of top bosses have been vacant for the last few months, while in some offices they have been vacant since the last few years, they said. (PTI)

