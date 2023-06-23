Opposition meeting in Bihar: 17 parties 'from Kashmir to Kanyakumari' to fight 2024 Lok Sabha polls together

Breaking News
Updated on: 23 June,2023 04:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that 17 opposition parties have decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar with RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal during the opposition parties' meeting, in Patna, Friday, June 23, 2023. PTI Photo

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that 17 opposition parties have decided to fight the 2024 Lok Sabha polls together.


Speaking to reporters after the meeting of opposition parties in Bihar, Kumar said that the leaders of several parties attended the meeting and views were put forth by all. It was a good meeting, he said.


“We have come together in national interest; those in power at Centre are against national interest,” Kumar said after the opposition meet. He said the next meeting of opposition parties will be held in Shimla. Future plan of action will be chalked out soon.


Speaking about the meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said common agenda for fighting 2024 LS polls will be finalised in the next meeting in Shimla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said: “We may have some differences but have decided to work together with flexibility to protect our ideology.”

“Whatever starts from Patna, takes shape of public movement,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee after the opposition meeting.

Former Jammu and Kashmir state chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah also attended the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Omar said that the parties have come together not for power but based on the principles. "17 parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari have come together not for power, but for principles," he said.

Mehbooba said that that the opposition cannot let the Gandhi's India become Godse's country. "We can't let Gandhi's India to become Godse's country."

