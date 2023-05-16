Maha govt constitutes SIT to probe Trimbakeshwar Temple incident in Nashik

Maharashtra government has constituted a special investigation team under the additional director general of police to probe the recent incident in which a group of people allegedly attempted to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik and tried to offer a 'chaddar'

A statement issued by the Deputy Chief Minister’s office said, “Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fandanvis has ordered to constitute a special investigation team led by an ADG-level officer to probe the incident.” Strict action will be taken against those found responsible, it said.

News gathering agency, ANI, quoted Inspector General of Police BG Shekhar as saying: “On May 13 security guards at the temple, which is considered an important pilgrimage centre for Hindus, prevented an attempt of a group of six to seven people to enter.”

Giving further details the police IG said, "On May 13 at around 9:45 pm a group of six to seven people allegedly tried to enter the north gate of the Trimbakeshwar temple." "Security guards of the temple stopped the persons," added IG Shekhar.

The temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and according to the Temple Trust non-Hindus are not permitted entry inside its complex.

"There is peace in Trimbakeshwar and there's no problem in the law and order situation. We will proceed with the investigation as per rules and regulations and will take further action on that basis," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, according to a statement from the office of Devendra Fandanvis, the SIT will also probe a similar incident that happened last year.

"The SIT will also probe a similar incident that happened last year," noted the office of Deputy CM statement.