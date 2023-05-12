Breaking News
Maha govt drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

Updated on: 12 May,2023 03:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane

Maha govt drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension

Param Bir Singh. File Pic

Maha govt drops all charges against Mumbai ex-top cop Param Bir Singh, revokes suspension
The Maharashtra government has dropped all charges against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and revoked his suspension order issued in late 2021, an official said on Friday.


At least four FIRs related to extortion were registered against Singh in Mumbai and adjoining Thane.



The order revoking his suspension was issued by the state home department on Wednesday, the official said.


Also Read: Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh withdraws defamation suit against Arnab Goswami

As per the order, the period of the retired IPS officer's suspension should be treated as he was on duty, he said.

Singh was suspended in December 2021 when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was in office. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

