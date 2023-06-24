Breaking News
Maharashtra: Light to moderate rain likely in next 3-4 hours, informs IMD
Govt reintroduces annual exams for Class 5 and 8, no detention policy scrapped
Mumbai Weather Alert: Several parts of the city witnesses rainfall
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
BMC receives MHADA nod to revamp Vikhroli hospital
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Investigate PM CARES Fund says Uddhav amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility scam

Maha: Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility 'scam'

Updated on: 24 June,2023 02:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hit back at Enforcement Directorate action against some persons close to his party in an alleged jumbo COVID facility scam by seeking a probe into the PM CARES Fund

Maha: Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility 'scam'

Uddhav Thackeray (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article
Maha: Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility 'scam'
x
00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hit back at Enforcement Directorate action against some persons close to his party in an alleged jumbo COVID facility scam by seeking a probe into the PM CARES Fund.


He also sought probe into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all of which were or are led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Thane, which was controlled by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.


The Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.


The Prime Minister is the chairperson and members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray dared the government to probe the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation during the pandemic, adding that the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were in place as the dire situation demanded that one go beyond rules to save the lives of citizens.

"We are not scared of any probe. And when you (government) want to probe, then you also probe Thane municipal corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur civic bodies," he said.

"Probe the PM CARES Fund as well. The PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe," the former chief minister said.

In the middle of this week, the Enforcement Directorate had searched premises connected to persons reportedly close to Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray as well as the central purchase department of the BMC.

The ED is probing alleged irregularities in the allotment of a civic contract to a firm to operate a jumbo COVID treatment facility.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
uddhav thackeray maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK