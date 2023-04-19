Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius being recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Maha: Jungle safari timing at Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve to change from Apr 20 due to rising mercury x 00:00

The timing of jungle safaris at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra will be changed from April 20, as per an official order.

Sources said the TATR management decided to introduce new timings due to a rise in mercury in the Vidarbha region of the state in general and in Chandrapur district in particular.

TATR Deputy Director (core zone) Nandakishore Kale has issued orders to the RFO of Moharli, Kolara and Kolsa to change the timing of the jungle safari from Thursday. As per the new timings, the morning jungle safari will be allowed between 5.30 am and 9.30 am, while the second session timings will be 3 pm to 7 pm at TATR.

Sources in the state forest department said the timing of the buffer zone according to the core pattern may be changed within a week to avoid any untoward incidents concerning tourists during the summer season.

Also read: Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village in Pune

According to Nagpur-based Maharashtra Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chandrapur was the hottest district in the Vidarbha region on Wednesday with a maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius being recorded in Chandrapur, while Bramhapuri tehsil sizzled at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.