Maha: Man arrested for chain-snatching incidents in Thane district

Updated on: 18 March,2023 05:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The police examined CCTV footages from the scenes and tracked down the accused in Khardi village

Maha: Man arrested for chain-snatching incidents in Thane district

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a series of chain-snatching incidents in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.


Several incidents of chain snatching were reported in Mumbra region in the last one month and four of them had taken place between February 25 and March 11, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone I Thane Ganesh Gawade said.



The police examined CCTV footages from the scenes and tracked down the accused in Khardi village, he said.


The police have recovered 61 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.9 lakh and a stolen motorcycle worth Rs 60,000 from the accused, it was stated.

The accused targeted elderly women, and was allegedly involved in four incidents of chain snatching and two other thefts.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

