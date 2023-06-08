Breaking News
Maha: Man suffers electric shock after touching pole during CM's event

Updated on: 08 June,2023 02:25 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Eknath Shinde. File pic

One person was injured after coming in contact with an electric pole through which electric current was flowing at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district during the event attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a civic official said.


The man was admitted to a local hospital after the incident, he said. "One person was injured after he accidentally came in contact with a pole through which current was flowing. The man was rushed to to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.


After the incident, CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the man, he said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

