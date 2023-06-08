The man was admitted to a local hospital after the incident, he said. "One person was injured after he accidentally came in contact with a pole through which current was flowing. The man was rushed to to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said

Eknath Shinde. File pic

Listen to this article Maha: Man suffers electric shock after touching pole during CM's event x 00:00

One person was injured after coming in contact with an electric pole through which electric current was flowing at Diva in Maharashtra's Thane district during the event attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, a civic official said.

The man was admitted to a local hospital after the incident, he said. "One person was injured after he accidentally came in contact with a pole through which current was flowing. The man was rushed to to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official said.

After the incident, CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the man, he said.

