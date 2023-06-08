CM Eknath Shinde took part in a few functions in Diva in Thane district on Wednesday and the accident occurred during one of the programmes around 8.45 pm

Representational Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: Man dies after suffering electric shock at event attended by CM x 00:00

A 55-year-old man died during treatment after he suffered an electric shock in Maharashtra's Thane district at an event attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday.

CM Eknath Shinde took part in a few functions in Diva on Wednesday and the accident occurred during one of the programmes around 8.45 pm, the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victim Ramjiyavan Vishwakarma suffered an electric shock after coming in contact with a live wire and slumped to the ground, said the official.

Vishwakarma was rushed to a private hospital where he died during treatment around 12.05 am on Thursday, police said.

The Daighar police have registered a case of accidental death.

"One person was injured after he accidentally came in contact with a pole through which current was flowing. The man was rushed to to a civic-run hospital in Kalwa," the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) official told PTI.

After the incident, CM's son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the man, he said.

Meanwhile, Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told PTI on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil told PTI.

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.

Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman was found hanging in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials said.

The police said they suspect it to be a case of suicide, but as of now they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

(With inputs from PTI)