Thane: Case against 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mows down pedestrian

Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told news agency PTI on Thursday.

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil told PTI.

The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.

Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl died after being run over by a car as it was reversing at Bhiwandi in Thane district, police told PTI on Wednesday.

Alina Akram Mansuri, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, a police official told PTI.

The child was playing on the ground outside the venue when a car, while reversing, ran over her, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and no arrest has been made yet, the official said.

In another incident, a ten-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police told PTI.

The girl was crossing the road at around 8.30 pm when the truck knocked her down and the wheels passed over her, causing instant death, a police official said.

The driver was arrested and his truck seized, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)