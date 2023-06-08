Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thane Case against 18 year old car driver after his vehicle mows down pedestrian

Thane: Case against 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mows down pedestrian

Updated on: 08 June,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction in Thane, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil said

Thane: Case against 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mows down pedestrian

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Case against 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mows down pedestrian
x
00:00

Police have registered a case against an 18-year-old car driver after his vehicle mowed down a 40-year-old pedestrian in Maharashtra's Thane city, police told news agency PTI on Thursday.


The accident took place at 9.50 pm on Wednesday at Pawar Nagar junction, Chitalsar police station's inspector Vanita Patil told PTI.


The car, being driven by an 18-year-old man, hit pedestrian Varun Sharma, she said.


Sharma received injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem, she said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act and sent a notice to him, the official said.

Meanwhile, a four-year-old girl died after being run over by a car as it was reversing at Bhiwandi in Thane district, police told PTI on Wednesday.

Alina Akram Mansuri, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, a police official told PTI.

The child was playing on the ground outside the venue when a car, while reversing, ran over her, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and no arrest has been made yet, the official said. 

In another incident, a ten-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck in the Shilphata area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police told PTI.

The girl was crossing the road at around 8.30 pm when the truck knocked her down and the wheels passed over her, causing instant death, a police official said.

The driver was arrested and his truck seized, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK