Thane: 30-year-old woman found dead in apartment

A 30-year-old woman was found hanging in an apartment in Maharashtra's Thane city on Thursday morning, civic officials told news agency PTI.

The police told PTI that they suspect it to be a case of suicide, but as of now they have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it.

Some neighbours of the woman, who was married, alerted the police at around 8.30 am about the body in the flat located on the first floor of a building in Vartak Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster control officer Yasin Tadvi told PTI.

Local firemen and the police rushed to the spot and found the woman hanging from the ceiling of her flat, he said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said, adding an inquiry is on into the case.

Meanwhile, the body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night, police told PTI.

The victim, Saraswati Vaidya, was in a live-in relationship with a man, identified as Manoj Sahani (56), and the couple has been residing in the flat since the last three years, a senior official at the Naya Nagar police station told PTI.

Police were alerted by local residents who complained of a foul smell emanating from the flat, he said.

A team rushed to the spot and found the decomposed body of the woman which was cut into several pieces, said the official.

He said police have taken into custody two suspects and they are being interrogated.

The official did not reveal the identity of the suspects or a possible motive behind the murder.

In another incident, a 35-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly tried to kill his wife following domestic dispute, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

After the incident on Monday, the man also attempted to commit suicide by slitting his wrist, Shanti Nagar police station's inspector Vikram Mohite said, adding the accused and his wife have been hospitalised.

The man and his 21-year-old wife, residents of Bhiwandi town, used to be frequent quarrels over domestic issues, he said.

On Monday, the man allegedly attacked his wife with a blade and attempted to kill her, the official said.

The man then also slit his wrist and tried to end his life, he said.

The accused and his wife were rushed to different hospitals and were undergoing treatment, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide), he said.

(With inputs from PTI)