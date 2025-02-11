Maha Mumbai Metro has achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 150 million riders on Metro Lines 2A and 7. With increasing adoption of the Mumbai 1 Card, commuters are experiencing seamless and efficient travel across the city.

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced a significant milestone, with Metro Lines 2A and 7 surpassing an impressive 158,481,589 riders. The achievement, shared via an official tweet, highlights the trust and support of Mumbaikars who continue to embrace the metro as a preferred mode of transport.

In addition to record-breaking ridership, the adoption of the Mumbai 1 Card has seen substantial growth, with 269,602 passengers now enjoying seamless, hassle-free travel. This reflects a growing shift towards digital and contactless commuting, enhancing convenience for daily travellers.

Expressing gratitude to commuters, MMMOCL reaffirmed its dedication to expanding and improving metro services. With continued public support, Mumbai Metro is set to achieve even greater milestones, shaping the future of urban transportation.

Mumbai metro lines 7 and 2A receive CCRS nod for full-speed operations

In a significant milestone for Mumbai's metro network, the Chief Commissioner of Rail Safety (CCRS), New Delhi, has granted safety certification for the regular operation of Mumbai Metro Line 7 (Red Line) and Metro Line 2A (Yellow Line). This certification marks the successful compliance with all conditions set during the provisional authorization, enabling unrestricted operations at a full capacity speed of 80 kmph—an increase from the previous temporary speed limits of 50 to 60 kmph at certain locations.

Both lines, operated by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), play a crucial role in reducing congestion on Mumbai’s busiest routes. Metro Line 2A stretches 18.6 km from Dahisar to DN Nagar, with 17 stations, while Metro Line 7 spans 16.5 km from Andheri (East) to Dahisar (East), with 13 stations. Together, they cater to over 2.5 lakh daily passengers, with cumulative ridership exceeding 15 crore since the start of operations.

MMRDA has implemented cutting-edge technology on these lines, including driverless-capable trainsets, CBTC (Communication-Based Train Control) signalling, platform screen doors, and advanced ticketing systems. These initiatives demonstrate MMRDA's commitment to creating a safe, eco-friendly, and efficient metro network, aligning with the Hon. Chief Minister’s vision of “Mumbai in Minutes.”

Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “The regular authorization for Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a step closer to transforming Mumbai into a world-class city with an efficient transport network. This achievement reflects our government’s commitment to providing sustainable, time-saving, and eco-friendly mobility options for Mumbaikars. With this development, we are delivering on our promise to make Mumbai’s public transport system the backbone of its progress.”

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairman of MMRDA, Shri Eknath Shinde, added, “Mumbai’s metro expansion is a game-changer for the city, and the regular authorization of Metro Lines 7 and 2A is a testament to MMRDA’s dedication to its vision. This development will significantly reduce congestion on key routes and improve the quality of life for commuters. We remain committed to further developing Mumbai’s metro network to meet the demands of our ever-growing city.”

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee stated, “This milestone reflects MMRDA’s relentless efforts to adhere to the highest safety standards and operational excellence. The removal of speed restrictions and the safety certification by CCRS will enhance the metro experience and help achieve our goal of ‘Mumbai in Minutes.’”

The regular authorisation of Metro Lines 7 and 2A underlines MMRDA's focus on transforming urban mobility, offering Mumbaikars a faster, safer, and more sustainable commute.