Maha: Red alert of excessive rainfall in Raigad district for Thursday

Updated on: 05 July,2023 10:48 PM IST  |  Raigad
PTI

A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.

A red alert has been issued for Raigad district in Maharashtra for July 6, warning of excessive rainfall, officials said on Wednesday.The district has recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall for June at 459 mm.


At 708.4 mm, the district recorded 22.5 per cent of the average annual rainfall (3,148 mm) so far in July.


"The average rainfall in Raigad district for June was 655 mm. This year, the district recorded 70 per cent of the average rainfall at 459 mm. In the first four days of July, 188 mm of rainfall was recorded," officials said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

