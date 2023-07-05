Breaking News
Sharad Pawar won't sit at home: Jitendra Awhad

Updated on: 05 July,2023 09:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop".

Sharad Pawar won't sit at home: Jitendra Awhad

Countering Ajit Pawar's swipes at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his advanced age, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said Pawar senior was not going to stop just because some people were asking him to do so.


Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop".


Awhad, who is among the MLAs in Sharad Pawar's camp, said at a press conference that an able son always encourages his father to remain active.


"But here you people are asking him to sit at home. All we want to say is, he will not sit at home," he said.

Also read: Won't tolerate a single word against my father: Supriya Sule to Ajit Pawar

"Whatever he (Ajit) has to say against me, I will not make any comment. But my objection is to his asking Pawar to retire," Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, further said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

