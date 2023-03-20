Maha reports 128 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,364

As per the health department report, Mumbai circle logged the highest 78 new cases, followed by 37 in Pune, seven in Nashik, two cases each from Latur and Aurangabad, and one case each in Kolhapur and Nagpur

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 81,39,865, an official from the state health department said.

The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,428, while the count of recoveries reached 79,90,073 after 72 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The daily count of infections has dropped by more than a 100, as the state had reported 238 cases on Sunday. With 2,498 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours, the total number of tests conducted across the state rose to 8,65,49,217.

As per the health department report, Mumbai circle logged the highest 78 new cases, followed by 37 in Pune, seven in Nashik, two cases each from Latur and Aurangabad, and one case each in Kolhapur and Nagpur.

Mumbai saw 35 new infections, taking its tally to 11,54,938, which includes 19,747 casualties. With this, the state now has 1,364 active cases, of which Pune accounts for the highest 411 infections, followed by 296 and 244 in Mumbai and Thane districts respectively.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands 98.16 per cent and fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, the report said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases: 8139865; fresh cases: 128; death toll 1,48,428; recoveries 79,90,073 ; active cases 1,364; total tests: 8,65,49,217.