Maha reports two Covid-19 deaths, logs 569 new cases; active tally rises to 3,874

Two more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the toll to 1,48,451 on Wednesday, while 569 people tested positive for the infection, down from 711 the previous day, said the state health department.

With the addition of 569 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's overall Covid-19 tally rose to 81,46,870, the department said in a bulletin.

Mumbai city reported a fresh Covid-19 related death after 78 days while the active cases in the city have risen to 1,244.

On Wednesday, the city’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said that 221 new cases of the infection were reported out of which 204 cases are said to be asymptomatic. Around 1,896 tests were conducted today.

Maharashtra's coronavirus fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said 485 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 79,94,545 and leaving the state with an active caseload of 3,874.

It said 9,002 new coronavirus tests were conducted in Maharashtra, pushing up their overall count to 8,66,64,387.

The doctors have said most of the newly detected cases recover in 72 hours.

Dr Vasant Nagvekar, Co-director of Infectious Disease at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, said, “Only high-risk group patients take time to recover. The healthy young population patients do recover within 72 hours. In most in-patient cases the patients are admitted in the hospital for some other medical reasons, but after undergoing test, some test positive for Covid-19.”

As per the doctors, the city has seen a sustained increase in Covid-19 cases since March 11 this year.

While most of the cases are mild and self-limiting, certain high-risk groups (elderly, people with comorbidities, pregnant women) are prone to severe manifestations requiring hospitalization.

Dr Nagvekar said that while there has been an increase in the number of cases in the last three weeks, there has not been much increase in the number of cases in past two to three days. Most of the cases have a high fever and cough, he said. “Looking at the cases visiting the hospitals for a check-up, it can be said that the number of cases is not multiplying further.”

On the other hand, the doctors say that there has been a decrease in the number of H3N2 cases and swine flu cases in the last few weeks. (With inputs from PTI)