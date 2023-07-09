The revenue at the well-known Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has virtually doubled to Rs 54 crore in 2022–23 from Rs 29 crore the previous year, the temple management has said.

File Photo/Twitter

Listen to this article Maha: Revenue of Tulja Bhavani temple doubles to Rs 54 crore in 2022-23 x 00:00

The revenue at the well-known Tulja Bhavani temple in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district has virtually doubled to Rs 54 crore in 2022–23 from Rs 29 crore the previous year, the temple management has said.

According to Osmanabad Collector Dr. Sachin Ombase, president of the temple sansthan, out of the Rs 54 crore generated in the previous fiscal year, paid darshan by devotees accounted for Rs 15 crore while Rs 19 crore was contributed by devotees in the contribution boxes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The centuries-old temple, located at Tuljapur in Osmanabad, attracts lakhs of visitors every year.

"We provide good facilities to devotees who come to offer prayers at the temple, and due to it the income has increased. Many people avail the paid darshan facility, for which the temple charges Rs 500 per person," the collector said.

Between 2009 and 2022, the temple received 207 kilograms of gold and about 2,570 kg of silver and other silverware items, he said as per the calculation completed by the end of last month, he said.

Also read: Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy spells of rain likely today

After the melting of 207 kg of gold, the temple will get 111 kg of pure 24 carat gold, the market price of which is about Rs 65 crore, he said.

Before 2009, the temple received 47 kg of pure gold, which has been kept with the RBI and the temple gets an interest on it as per rules, Ombase said.

A master plan, being made with he permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), for boosting tourism in Tuljapur is in the last stage and will be completed soon, he said.

The plan includes reconstruction of some parts of the temple, waiting hall for devotees, an informative museum, garden and other facilities, the collector added. (PTI)