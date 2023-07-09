Mumbai weather update: Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy spells of rain likely today x 00:00

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted 'moderate to heavy spells of rain' with a possibility of intense rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs.

"Moderate to heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of occasional intense spell at one or two places," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai City received 10.41 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 11.18 mm and 8.27 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

A high tide of about 4.27 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 4.41 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.28 meter is expected at 11.07 pm today.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The Safdarjung Observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

The city logged 133.4 mm of rain on July 10, 2003, and an all-time high of 266.2 mm on July 21, 1958.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems to the residents of Delhi.

The weather stations at Ridge, Lodhi Road and Delhi University recorded 134.5 mm, 123.4 mm, and 118 mm of precipitation, respectively.

According to the Met Office, rainfall below 15 mm is considered "light", 15 mm to 64.5 mm is "moderate", 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is "heavy", and 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is "very heavy".

Any amount exceeding 204.4 mm is classified as "extremely heavy" rainfall.

The heavy rain submerged parks, underpasses, markets and even hospital premises, and caused chaos on the roads.

Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city's drainage infrastructure.

Strong winds and showers also caused disruptions in power and internet connectivity in several areas.

(With inputs from PTI)