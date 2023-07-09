Mumbai gets more than expected rain for July

IMD issues green alert for next few days; rainfall to intensify post July 13

Rain clouds envelop a highrise in Mahalaxmi. Pic/Ashish Raje

With consistent downpour all of last week, Mumbai has recorded 53.06 per cent (454 mm) of the average July rainfall (855.7 mm) in the very first week of the month. Meteorologists predict intermittent spells of rainfall for the next couple of days, with the intensity expected to increase after July 13.

Between July 1 and July 8 morning, the IMD’s Santa Cruz observatory recorded 454 mm of rainfall as against its monthly normal of 855.7 mm, whereas Colaba observatory as against its monthly normal of 712 mm, recorded a rainfall of 180 mm. In the last 24 hours , ending Saturday 8.30 am, Santa Cruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 63 mm and Colaba recorded 40 mm of rainfall during the same time.

According to meteorologists, rain will persist between Sunday, July 8, and Monday, July 9, but it will be spotty with occasional sunny intervals. “The amount of rain received in the suburbs in just one week is very good. Counting both June and July together, Mumbai has already recorded 1,024 mm. The rain will continue but intensity will decrease. Intermittent passing showers in different parts of the city will continue. The city will witness lesser continuous rain spells for the next few days,” said climatologist Rajesh Kapadia, of Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog.

Meanwhile, a meteorologist from Skymet Weather, said: “Starting July 9 until July 11, we can expect rains to reduce and only light isolated rains are likely during that time. Conditions may build up around July 13 when a circulation will come up in the Bay of Bengal activating a monsoon surge along the West Coast.” Meanwhile, IMD has put Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and Palghar on Green alert (light to moderate rainfall) from July 9 to July 12.