Mumbai: Monsoon covers whole month’s quota in 1 week

Women and their kids try to fit under an umbrella, as a girl quickly puts on a raincoat. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

This monsoon has compensated for the late arrival, with the city recording more than the whole of June’s average rainfall in just five days.

While the suburbs recorded more than its monthly average, the island city was only about 100 mm away from its June mark.

Between June 1 and June 29, Mumbai’s Santacruz observatory (suburbs) recorded cumulative 550 mm rainfall as against the month’s seasonal average of 537.1 mm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Of the 550 mm rainfall for June, 485 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29.

The Colaba observatory (which represents the island city) recorded 425 mm as against its monthly average of 542.3 mm, of which 371.4 mm was recorded between June 24 and June 29, as per the IMD.

“Despite the two weeks delay, the monsoon is rushing in with good spells over catchment areas and lakes too. We can expect good rainfall till the weekend, following which the intensity of rains will reduce a bit during the first week of July,” said an official from IMD’s regional meteorological department.

“Heavy to very heavy showers are likely in the next 24 hours,” an IMD official said on Friday. The intensity of the rain will reduce after July 2, Mets predicted.

“Rain will not cease completely, and showers with relatively longer breaks are expected between July 1 and July 4,” said a meteorologist from Skymet weather, a popular private weather agency.

“Mumbai was a late starter this monsoon, with arrival of seasonal rains only on June 25. Most delayed arrival for Mumbai remains on June 24 in 2009, an El Nino year. Coincidentally, 2023 also is an El Nino year, having repeat performance,” the Skymet experts added.

The Santacruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 47 mm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on June 30, while the Colaba observatory recorded a rainfall of 30 mm.

“Another downpour and the city will be much ahead of the average rainfall target,” the Skymet meteorologist said.

485 mm

Rainfall between June 24 and June 29 in suburbs

371.4 mm

Rainfall between June 24 and June 29 in island city