Mumbai weather: City witnesses 'above normal' temperature as mercury touches 37.3 degrees

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Mumbai witnessed 'above normal' day temperatures on Thursday as maximum temperature recorded by the Indian Meteorological Department's Santacruz observatory was 37.3 degrees at 1pm. The minimum temperature in the city was 28.3 degrees recorded at 7am.

Mumbai city is expected to warm up this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which predicts that the development of an anticyclone-like phenomena will cause daily temperatures to rise by a few degrees.

On Monday, the city's maximum temperature was recorded 34.3 degrees Celsius, one degree higher than average. Due to the emergence of an anticyclone-like phenomena, the daily maximum temperature in the following two days may range between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius. A change in wind patterns will also occur because of the dry north and north-easterly winds, IMD officials have said.

Last week, Mumbai experienced a heat wave for two consecutive days along with several other places in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, maximum temperatures are expected to rise over several parts of India over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over south Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh between May 20 and 22.

Maximum temperatures are also very likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius over Maharashtra during the next five days. "No significant change in Maximum temperatures are very likely over many parts of Northwest & Central India during next 48 hours and rise by 2-4°C thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperature very likely over rest parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said in its press release.

Due to humid air and high temperature, hot and discomfort weather is predicted over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Konkan and Goa during the next five days and over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Tamilnadu till May 20.