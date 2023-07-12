The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article Maha: Shiv Sena (UBT) workers raise slogans against Fadnavis in Nagpur x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers on Wednesday staged a demonstration in Nagpur city of Maharashtra against tearing of Uddhav Thackeray's posters by BJP activists recently.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) workers gathered at Variety Square in Sitabuldi area and raised slogans against local MLA and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, BJP activists tore posters of Thackeray after the latter dubbed Fadnavis a "Kalank" (blot) on Nagpur.

Also read: Road rage: Man dies in hospital two days after being dragged by dumper; driver arrested

"Why the BJP is roiled by the word 'Kalank'? Fadnavis will always carry the taint of splitting the Shiv Sena and NCP for power," Shiv Sena (UBT) Nagpur city chief Nitin Tiwari said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.