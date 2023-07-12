A 28-year-old man died in a hospital, two days after he suffered injuries due to being dragged by a dumper truck in suburban Goregaon, a police official said on Wednesday.

Representational picture

Listen to this article Road rage: Man dies in hospital two days after being dragged by dumper; driver arrested x 00:00

A 28-year-old man died in a hospital, two days after he suffered injuries due to being dragged by a dumper truck in suburban Goregaon, a police official said on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as Narendra Pawar, died late night on Tuesday, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place on S V Road in the early hours of Sunday when the deceased along with his friend was on his way home, the police official said.

"At that time, an argument broke out between Pawar and the dumper driver. It turned into a scuffle and Pawar started shooting a video, but the dumper driver started using foul language against him. This enraged the victim and he tried to open the dumper's door," he said.

However, the dumper driver started driving and Pawar got dragged for some distance. The driver fled from the spot after the incident and Pawar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died two days later, he added.

Also read: Mumbai: Western Railway to install water vending machines at 25 stations

On the basis of primary information, the police have arrested the 46-year-old driver of the dumper under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and the Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.