Mumbai: Western Railway to install water vending machines at 25 stations

Western Railway said that it plans to install Water Vending Machines across railway stations with an aim to provide clean and hygienic water to the passengers

The Western Railway's Mumbai division has planned to install Water Vending Machines at 25 railways stations in the city, the Western Railway said in an official statement on Wednesday.

In the statement, the Western Railway said that it’s Mumbai Division plans to install Water Vending Machines (WVM) across various railway stations with an aim to provide clean and hygienic drinking water to the passengers.

The Western Railway said, It will be helpful to the passengers because the rates are much cheaper as compared to the packaged water bottles. 53 such Water Vending Machines (WVMs) will be installed across 25 railway stations in Mumbai.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Water Vending Machines uses Reverse Osmosis (RO)

Water Purification technology which helps in removing bacteria from the water. These machines will enable passengers to purchase potable drinking water at reasonable rates. Passengers will also have an option of refilling the water or buying them with container. The facility will be available at stations round the clock.

Sumit Thakur further stated that the contract for installation and operation of Water Vending Machines will be for a period of 5 Years. The annual revenue is Rs. 32.56 lakhs per annum and will fetch a total revenue of Rs. 1.69 crores for a period of 5 Years.

"These Water Vending Machines will be installed within 02 months time period," the statement said.

The details of charges of Water Vending Machines are as under:-

A 300 ml. glass refill would cost Rs. 2 and if purchased with a container it will cost Rs. 3 and the price of half litre of water will be Rs. 3 for a refill and Rs. 5 with a container, the western Railway said in the statement.

The price of one litre water will cost Rs. 5 for a refill and Rs. 8 with a container, it said.

