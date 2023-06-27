Breaking News
Maha: Storage capacity of dams in Akola to increase by 23 crore litre due to govt scheme

Updated on: 27 June,2023 04:09 PM IST  |  Akola
mid-day online correspondent

The storage capacity of dams in Maharashtra's Akola district is set to increase by 23 crore litres as a result of the state government's Galmukt Dharan Galyukt Shivar Yojana scheme

Maha: Storage capacity of dams in Akola to increase by 23 crore litre due to govt scheme

Representational picture

The storage capacity of dams in Maharashtra's Akola district is set to increase by 23 crore litres as a result of the state government's Galmukt Dharan Galyukt Shivar Yojana scheme, according to an official statement. The initiative involves dredging silt from dams and other water bodies to enhance their storage capacity, and the collected silt is then utilized on agricultural land to improve soil fertility.


The district administration, in collaboration with the scheme, has dredged 23.05 lakh meters of silt from water bodies, which has been subsequently utilized by over 600 farmers on 700 acres of agricultural land. This endeavor is expected to boost the water storage capacity of dams in the district by 23 crore litres. Notable dams in the region include Katepurna, Morna, Nirguna, Uma, Dagadparwa, and Van.


Non-governmental organizations are also actively involved in silt removal from 22 lakes and ponds in the district. The collected silt is provided to farmers free of charge, and farmers have reported improved soil fertility as a result of using the silt on their fields. This government scheme aims to enhance water storage capacity, promote agricultural productivity, and improve soil quality in the Akola district of Maharashtra. (PTI)

 

