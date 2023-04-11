Breaking News
Babri masjid demolition remark: Uddhav demands resignation of Chandrakant Patil
Thane: More than Rs 28.3 lakh siphoned off from dead man's bank account
Over 100 shops gutted in fire at vegetable market in Bihar's Bodh Gaya
234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India: INSACOG
Will not oppose demand for JPC probe into Adani issue for sake of Oppn unity'
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Teen booked for stalking attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

Updated on: 11 April,2023 08:42 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Top

Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said

Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


An offence has been registered against an 18-year-old man for allegedly stalking a girl armed with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.


Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said.



The accused came to the victim's house armed with a sharp weapon on Monday night and started verbally abusing her, he said.


Also read: Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur

The police were subsequently informed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
nagpur maharashtra news mumbai mumbai news PTI indian penal code

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK