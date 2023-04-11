Maha: Teen booked for stalking, attempting to attack girl in Nagpur

Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

An offence has been registered against an 18-year-old man for allegedly stalking a girl armed with a sharp weapon and attempting to attack her in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Tuesday.

Th accused had befriended the victim last year and was jilted after she turned down his proposal, an official said.

The accused came to the victim's house armed with a sharp weapon on Monday night and started verbally abusing her, he said.

Also read: Labourer falls to death at under construction mall in Nagpur

The police were subsequently informed and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act was registered against the accused, the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.