Maha: Three-day international film festival in Latur city from March 26

The festival has been organised by Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with Pune Film Foundation, Abhijat Film Society and the state government with an aim to introduce world cinema to the local audience, he said

Photo/Facebook

A three-day international film festival organised in collaboration with the Maharashtra government will be held in Latur city of Maharashtra from March 26, one of the organisers said on Thursday.

The festival has been organised by Vilasrao Deshmukh Foundation in collaboration with Pune Film Foundation, Abhijat Film Society and the state government with an aim to introduce world cinema to the local audience, he said.

The festival will be inaugurated on March 26 at 6 pm by former Maharashtra minister Amit Deshmukh. President of Pune Film Foundation and renowned director Jabbar Patel, former dean of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Samar Nakhate and others will be present on this occasion, he said.

"The objective of this festival is to let the audience know about the selection of themes for awards at the Oscars and other festivals, the inspiration behind them, the scripts, among other things. During the festival, the people of Latur will be able to enjoy foreign films as well as those made in our country. Although the festival is free for all, registration is required for that at PVR theatre from March 23," the organiser said.

After the inauguration on Sunday, the festival will begin with the screening of Swedish director Tariq Saleh's film 'Boy From Heaven'. Three Marathi films - 'Girki' directed by Kavita Dater and Amit Sonawane, 'Diary of Vinayak Pandit' directed by Mayur Karambalikar and 'Global Adgaon' directed by Anil Salve - will be screened during the festival.

Films in other Indian languages, including 'The Star is Moving' (Tamil), 'Soul of Silence' (Assamese) will also be shown.

Also read: Maharashtra: NIA searches two places in Nagpur; 3 persons questioned

International films - 'The Case' (by director Nina Gauseva from Russia), 'Sonne' (by director Kurdvin Ayub from Austria), 'Lailaj Brothers' (by director Saeed Roussoi from Iran), 'The Channel' (by director Thierry Binshti from France, Belgium), 'Lyra' (by director Alison Miller from Ireland), 'Habib' (by director Benoit Mari from Belgium, France), 'Divertimento' (by director Marie Caistal from France), 'Ritual ' (by director Hans Hervos from Belgium, Germany) 'Broker' (by director - Hirokju Korida from South Korea) will be part of the festival.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.