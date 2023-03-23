Breaking News
Maharashtra: NIA searches two places in Nagpur; 3 persons questioned

Updated on: 23 March,2023 02:54 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI |

Searches were conducted at two places in Nagpur in connection with its probe into alleged terror module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an official said

Maharashtra: NIA searches two places in Nagpur; 3 persons questioned

NIA logo. Pic/ official Twitter account


The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in two places in Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with its probe into alleged terror module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an official said.


The searches were held at 5am in Sataranjipura and Gawalipura in central Nagpur and Wathoda areas, he added.



"Three persons were questioned and served notices by the NIA to join the probe. The mobile phone of ones of these persons, who is a resident of Sataranjipura, has been confiscated," the police official said.


As per the NIA, the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' WhatsApp group was formed by a Pakistani national to radicalise youth to turn India into an Islamic nation through violent means.

