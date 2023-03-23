Maharashtra: NIA searches two places in Nagpur; 3 persons questioned

Searches were conducted at two places in Nagpur in connection with its probe into alleged terror module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an official said

NIA logo. Pic/ official Twitter account

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in two places in Nagpur in Maharashtra in connection with its probe into alleged terror module 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', an official said.

The searches were held at 5am in Sataranjipura and Gawalipura in central Nagpur and Wathoda areas, he added.

"Three persons were questioned and served notices by the NIA to join the probe. The mobile phone of ones of these persons, who is a resident of Sataranjipura, has been confiscated," the police official said.

Also Read: Two booked for drinking, creating ruckus mid-air on Dubai-Mumbai flight

As per the NIA, the 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' WhatsApp group was formed by a Pakistani national to radicalise youth to turn India into an Islamic nation through violent means.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever