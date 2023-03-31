Breaking News
Maha: Two held for stabbing man to death during Ram Navami procession in Jalna

31 March,2023 09:40 PM IST  |  Jalna
Vishnu Suparkar picked up a fight with two persons who were part of a Ram Navami procession that was moving along Badi Sadak area on Thursday night, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons taking part in a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Friday.


Vishnu Suparkar picked up a fight with two persons who were part of a Ram Navami procession that was moving along Badi Sadak area on Thursday night, the official said.



"Suparkar was stabbed and succumbed to injuries on arrival at a nearby hospital. The two accused were held on Friday. They have been remanded in police custody till April 4," the Sadar Bazar police station official said. 

