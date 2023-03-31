Maha: Two held for stabbing man to death during Ram Navami procession in Jalna

Vishnu Suparkar picked up a fight with two persons who were part of a Ram Navami procession that was moving along Badi Sadak area on Thursday night, the official said

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

A man was stabbed to death allegedly by two persons taking part in a Ram Navami procession in Maharashtra's Jalna district, a police official said on Friday.

Vishnu Suparkar picked up a fight with two persons who were part of a Ram Navami procession that was moving along Badi Sadak area on Thursday night, the official said.

Also read: Woman molested at Bandra club: Mumbai Police nab 22-year-old man from Jaipur

"Suparkar was stabbed and succumbed to injuries on arrival at a nearby hospital. The two accused were held on Friday. They have been remanded in police custody till April 4," the Sadar Bazar police station official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.