Maha: Two killed, one injured as container truck dashes pick-up van at Khandala

Two persons were killed and another injured after a container truck hit a pick-up vehicle, which in turn dashed another vehicle at Khandala in Pune district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Anda Point in the morning hours, when the container truck, driven in a rash manner, dashed a pick-up vehicle, which overturned and hit another pick-up van, an official from Khopoli police station said.

Two occupants of the pick-up vans were killed, while one was injured, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh Tejas Singh Sarova (47), a resident of Nashik and Satish Ramchandra Pawar from Khopoli in Raigad district, the official said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the container truck under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.