Breaking News
Mumbai gets two more metro trains for underground Aqua Line 3
Mumbai: Tech snag causes car to collapse in Chembur’s residential stack parking
Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav amid ED action in COVID facility 'scam'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs at 6.67 per cent
Mumbai: Nine cars badly damaged as huge tree falls on them in Malabar Hill
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha Two killed one injured as container truck dashes pick up van at Khandala

Maha: Two killed, one injured as container truck dashes pick-up van at Khandala

Updated on: 24 June,2023 07:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Two persons were killed and another injured after a container truck hit a pick-up vehicle, which in turn dashed another vehicle at Khandala in Pune district on Saturday

Maha: Two killed, one injured as container truck dashes pick-up van at Khandala

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Maha: Two killed, one injured as container truck dashes pick-up van at Khandala
x
00:00

Two persons were killed and another injured after a container truck hit a pick-up vehicle, which in turn dashed another vehicle at Khandala in Pune district on Saturday, police said.


The accident took place at Anda Point in the morning hours, when the container truck, driven in a rash manner, dashed a pick-up vehicle, which overturned and hit another pick-up van, an official from Khopoli police station said.


Two occupants of the pick-up vans were killed, while one was injured, he said.


The deceased have been identified as Gurdeep Singh Tejas Singh Sarova (47), a resident of Nashik and Satish Ramchandra Pawar from Khopoli in Raigad district, the official said.

Also read: Monsoon set to hit Mumbai in next 48 hours, says IMD

A case has been registered against the driver of the container truck under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
news maharashtra mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK