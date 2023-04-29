Maha: Unseasonal rains, hailstorms kill 25 persons in Marathwada region in April

As much as 30,305.30 hectares of farm land was affected by unseasonal rains and crop loss survey has been completed over 20,329.65 hectares or 67 percent of this land, it added

As many as 25 people were killed in incidents related to unseasonal rains and hailstorms in eight districts of Marathwada in April, a report from the Divisional Commissioner's office said on Saturday.

As much as 30,305.30 hectares of farm land was affected by unseasonal rains and crop loss survey has been completed over 20,329.65 hectares or 67 percent of this land, it added.

While 25 people died and 29 were injured in rain and hailstorm-related accidents in this central Maharashtra region in April, around 2,000 chickens died, 23 houses were completely damaged and 123 houses were partially damaged, said the report.

The number of affected farmers in the region stood at 70,621, it said.

