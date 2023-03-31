Breaking News
Maha: Will Modi show courage to probe Adani's investments through 'shell' companies, asks Patole

Updated on: 31 March,2023 09:02 PM IST  |  Thane
Patole said the Modi government has in the past nine years made "arrangements for his friends to grab public money". The senior Congress leader said several government contracts have been given to companies of businessman Gautam Adani

Maha: Will Modi show courage to probe Adani's investments through 'shell' companies, asks Patole

File photo


Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged that the Adani group has invested Rs 20,000 crore through shell companies and asked if Prime Minister Narendra Modi will show "courage" to probe it.


He was speaking to reporters here after taking part in a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre.



Patole said the Modi government has in the past nine years made "arrangements for his friends to grab public money". The senior Congress leader said several government contracts have been given to companies of businessman Gautam Adani.


Patole claimed that the Adani group has invested Rs 20,000 crore through shell companies. "Where did this money come from? The same question has also been raised by Rahul Gandhi. Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi show the courage to inquire into this?" he asked.

The Congress has been demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe after US short-seller Hindenberg Research in January accused the Adani Group firms of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and using a number of offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. Adani Group has rejected the allegations.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the Centre after Rahul Gandhi was disqualifed as a Lok Sabha member following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Thane city District Congress president Vikrant Chavan was among those who took part in the demonstration.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

congress bharatiya janata party narendra modi Gautam Adani news india maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

