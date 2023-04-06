Maha women's commission seeks report from Thane police over assault on Sena (UBT) member

As per the directions of the commission, the police submitted their report on Thursday, he said

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) took suo motu cognisance of the recent assault on a woman worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and sent a notice to the Thane city police seeking its report over the incident.

The commission sent the notice to the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday, an official said.

As per the directions of the commission, the police submitted their report on Thursday, he said.

Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by rival Shiv Sena workers over her "derogatory" Facebook post about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A delegation of Maharashtra opposition parties led by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had met the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday evening and submitted a memorandum to him.

MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar sent a notice to the Thane police commissioner, in which she said that she has taken a serious note of the incident where Roshni Shinde was assaulted by a mob enraged over her Facebook post, the official of the women's commission said.

An official from the Thane police visited the MSCW office and handed over the report over the incident.

Thane is the bastion of Eknath Shinde who rebelled and toppled the Thackeray-led government last June to become chief minister by joining hands with BJP.

