Breaking News
Mumbai: These are city’s top 20 deadliest spots for citizens
Mumbai: Rapper booked for 50-khoka diss track about CM Eknath Shinde
Ulhasnagar: How does a hospital function with five doctors?
Mumbai: 1,687 trees in Vikhroli under threat of being axed
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maha womens commission seeks report from Thane police over assault on Sena UBT member

Maha women's commission seeks report from Thane police over assault on Sena (UBT) member

Updated on: 06 April,2023 06:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

As per the directions of the commission, the police submitted their report on Thursday, he said

Maha women's commission seeks report from Thane police over assault on Sena (UBT) member

Representative Image


The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) took suo motu cognisance of the recent assault on a woman worker of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, and sent a notice to the Thane city police seeking its report over the incident.


The commission sent the notice to the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday, an official said.



As per the directions of the commission, the police submitted their report on Thursday, he said.


Roshni Shinde, a worker of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was allegedly attacked on Monday evening by rival Shiv Sena workers over her "derogatory" Facebook post about Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A delegation of Maharashtra opposition parties led by Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray had met the Thane police commissioner on Wednesday evening and submitted a memorandum to him.

MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar sent a notice to the Thane police commissioner, in which she said that she has taken a serious note of the incident where Roshni Shinde was assaulted by a mob enraged over her Facebook post, the official of the women's commission said.

Also read: Yuva Sena Secretary Durga Bhosle dies due to 'heart attack'

An official from the Thane police visited the MSCW office and handed over the report over the incident.

Thane is the bastion of Eknath Shinde who rebelled and toppled the Thackeray-led government last June to become chief minister by joining hands with BJP. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think there has been a recent rise in cold-blooded murders?
shiv sena thane mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Eknath Shinde uddhav thackeray

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK