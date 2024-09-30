The services aim to provide smooth transportation from various parts of the city, ensuring devotees can easily access the temple, particularly during the Navratri period

Representational Pic/File

As the annual "Mahalaxmi Yatra" approaches, scheduled to take place from October 3 to October 11, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced special bus services to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to visit the Mahalaxmi temple.

The services aim to provide smooth transportation from various parts of the city, ensuring devotees can easily access the temple, particularly during the Navratri period.

"Recognising the importance of this religious event, BEST will operate additional buses from key suburban locations, as well as from Byculla and Mahalaxmi railway stations, which are frequently used by pilgrims traveling to the temple by train. We have also committed to increasing the frequency of existing bus routes that pass by the temple during the yatra period," said a BEST spokesperson.

"In an effort to efficiently manage the transportation needs of the devotees, BEST plans to operate 23 extra buses daily during the yatra. Temporary appointments of bus inspectors and traffic officers will be made from nearby depots to ensure smooth operations and manage the expected surge in commuters," said a statement from BEST.

"To further ease the flow of devotees during peak hours of the 9-day Navratri festival, special bus services will run from Prabhodankar Thackeray Udyan (Shivdi) to the Mahalaxmi temple via major transit hubs such as Lalbaug, Chinchpokli, and Mahalaxmi railway stations," the statement added.