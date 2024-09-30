Breaking News
Mumbai Police arrest one for duping city jewellers of Rs 2.2 crore
Mumbai: Two teenagers go missing amid academic pressure
Two arrested with five baby crocodiles at Mumbai airport
Iconic Reay Road Bridge takes shape; to open in November
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, AAP MLAs inspect condition of roads in national capital
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > BEST announces special bus services for Mahalaxmi Yatra from October 3 to 11 during Navratri

BEST announces special bus services for Mahalaxmi Yatra from October 3 to 11 during Navratri

Updated on: 30 September,2024 01:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The services aim to provide smooth transportation from various parts of the city, ensuring devotees can easily access the temple, particularly during the Navratri period

BEST announces special bus services for Mahalaxmi Yatra from October 3 to 11 during Navratri

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
BEST announces special bus services for Mahalaxmi Yatra from October 3 to 11 during Navratri
x
00:00

As the annual "Mahalaxmi Yatra" approaches, scheduled to take place from October 3 to October 11, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has announced special bus services to accommodate the large number of devotees expected to visit the Mahalaxmi temple.


The services aim to provide smooth transportation from various parts of the city, ensuring devotees can easily access the temple, particularly during the Navratri period.


"Recognising the importance of this religious event, BEST will operate additional buses from key suburban locations, as well as from Byculla and Mahalaxmi railway stations, which are frequently used by pilgrims traveling to the temple by train. We have also committed to increasing the frequency of existing bus routes that pass by the temple during the yatra period," said a BEST spokesperson.


"In an effort to efficiently manage the transportation needs of the devotees, BEST plans to operate 23 extra buses daily during the yatra. Temporary appointments of bus inspectors and traffic officers will be made from nearby depots to ensure smooth operations and manage the expected surge in commuters," said a statement from BEST.

"To further ease the flow of devotees during peak hours of the 9-day Navratri festival, special bus services will run from Prabhodankar Thackeray Udyan (Shivdi) to the Mahalaxmi temple via major transit hubs such as Lalbaug, Chinchpokli, and Mahalaxmi railway stations," the statement added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport mumbai news navratri mahalaxmi mumbai Mumbai festivals

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK