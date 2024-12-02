Breaking News
Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Central Railway to run 12 additional special suburban Mumbai local trains

Updated on: 02 December,2024 06:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will run these special trains between Parel- Kalyan and Kurla- Panvel stations on midnight of 5/6.12.2024 (Thursday-Friday mid-night) for the benefit of passengers, Central Railway said

Representational Pic/File

The Central Railway on Monday said that it will run 12 additional suburban special trains on Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024.


In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will run these special trains between Parel- Kalyan and Kurla- Panvel stations on midnight of 5/6.12.2024 (Thursday-Friday mid-night) for the benefit of passengers on the occasion of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024.


It said that these suburban special trains will run stopping at all stations.


The details are as under-

Main Line - UP Specials – Parel-Kalyan section

Kurla-Parel Special will leave Kurla at 00.45 hrs and arrive Parel at 01.05 hrs.

Kalyan-Parel Special will leave Kalyan at 01.00 hrs and arrive Parel at 02.15 hrs.

Thane-Parel Special will leave Thane at 02.10 hrs and arrive Parel at 02.55 hrs.

Main Line - DOWN Specials –Kalyan-Parel section

Parel-Thane Special will leave Parel at 01.15 hrs and arrive Thane at 01.55 hrs.

Parel-Kalyan Special will leave Parel at 02.25 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 03.40 hrs.

Parel-Kurla Special will leave Parel at 03.05 hrs and arrive Kurla at 03.20 hrs..

Harbour Line – UP Specials – Panvel-Kurla section

Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 01.30 hrs and arrive Kurla at 02.10 hrs.

Panvel–Kurla Special will leave Panvel at 01.40 hrs and arrive Kurla at 02.45 hrs.

Vashi-Kurla Special will leave Vashi at 03.10 hrs and arrive Kurla at 03.40 hrs

Harbour Line - DOWN Specials – Kurla-Panvel section

Kurla-Vashi Special will leave Kurla at 02.30 hrs and arrive Vashi at 03.00 hrs.

Kurla- Panvel Special will leave Kurla at 03.00 hrs and arrive Panvel at 04.00 hrs.

Kurla- Vashi Special will leave Kurla  at 04.00 hrs and arrive Vashi at 04.35 hrs

Earlier, the Central Railway had last week announced that it will run 12 unreserved special trains.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it has decided to run 12 unreserved special trains for the convenience of passengers travelling to Mumbai for attending Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's Mahaparinirvan Divas celebration.

It said that four specials will run between Nagpur - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai, 1 special will run between Kalaburagi - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

babasaheb ambedkar mumbai local train central railway mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

