Mumbai Police has issued a traffic advisory for Mahaparinirvan Diwas (5-7 December) to manage the large crowds paying homage at Chaitya Bhoomi, Dadar. Key roads will face restrictions, with alternative parking and public transport encouraged

File Pic

Listen to this article Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: Mumbai Police announces traffic advisory, expects disruptions around Dadar x 00:00

Mumbai Police has released a detailed traffic advisory for 5-7 December to manage the large crowds expected at Chaitya Bhoomi in Shivaji Park, Dadar, as part of the 68th Mahaparinirvan Diwas observance. The day marks the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, with thousands of followers expected to pay tribute.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure the safety and convenience of attendees, several traffic restrictions, parking regulations, and alternative arrangements have been announced. Motorists have been urged to use public transport and adhere to the advisory to minimise inconvenience.

In view of the #MahaparinirvanDiwas of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar a large number of devotees are expected to visit Chaityabhoomi, Dadar



To avoid inconvenience following traffic arrangement will be in place from 6.00 hrs in the morning of 5th Dec till 24.00 hrs on 7th Dec pic.twitter.com/OYWqcF2gYe — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 3, 2024

Traffic restrictions in Dadar

To maintain smooth vehicular movement and public safety, the following roads will either be closed or converted into one-way routes during the period:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road: Closed between Siddhivinayak Temple and Hinduja Hospital. Residents may use Pandurang Naik Road for access.

and Hinduja Hospital. Residents may use Pandurang Naik Road for access. S.K. Bole Road: Open for northbound traffic from Siddhivinayak to Portuguese Church, but southbound traffic will not be allowed.

Ranade Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Keluskar Roads (North and South), M.B. Raut Road, and Katariya Road: All these roads will remain closed to vehicular traffic.

Heavy Vehicle Restrictions

Heavy vehicle entry will be restricted on key routes to prevent congestion:

S.V. Road: From Mahim Junction to Hardikar Junction.

L.J. Road: Between Mahim Junction and Gadkari Junction.

Gokhale Road: From Gadkari Junction to Dhanmil Naka.

Senapati Bapat Road: From Mahim Railway Station to Vadacha Naka.

Tilak Bridge and all access points to N.C. Kelkar Road will also be closed.

No-parking zones

Several roads have been designated as no-parking zones from 5-7 December:

Swatantra Veer Savarkar Road, Dnyaneshwar Mandir Road, Jambhekar Maharaj Road, Ranade Road, Keluskar Roads (North and South), M.B. Raut Road, Pandurang Naik Road, and N.C. Kelkar Road.

Additional streets affected include Kashinath Dhuru Road, Kirti College Lane, Lady Jahangir Road, and Nathalal Parekh Road.

Alternative Parking Facilities

For those arriving by private vehicles, alternative parking facilities have been arranged at the following locations:

Senapati Bapat Marg: Near Mahim and Dadar West.

Kamgar Stadium: Close to Senapati Bapat Marg.

India Bulls International Centre & One India Bulls Centre: Elphinstone.

Kohinoor Square and Lodha Compound: Dadar and Lower Parel.

Five Gardens, Adenwala Road, and Nathalal Parekh Road: Matunga East.

RAK Road and Wadala West Areas: Additional parking zones available here.

Public appeal

The police have requested commuters to follow the traffic diversions, utilise public transport, and avoid restricted areas wherever possible. These measures aim to ensure a smooth and respectful experience for visitors gathering at Shivaji Park to honour Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy on this significant occasion.

The arrangements reflect the city’s commitment to facilitating the large-scale participation expected during Mahaparinirvan Diwas.