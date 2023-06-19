Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde launches social media handles of Shiv Sena ahead of foundation day event

The social media handles of party for Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were released ahead of the party's foundation day event in Goregaon area of Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday launched social media handles of the Shiv Sena on the party's 57th foundation day.

The social media handles of platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook were released ahead of the party's foundation day event in suburban Goregaon area of Mumbai, reported the PTI.

"The party will communicate its official announcements as well as decisions through the @shivsenaofc as well as Instagram accounts. It will also be used to make the party's stand clear," an official press release said, the PTI reported.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year after the rebellion by Shinde against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Later the Election Commission allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde faction.

The Thackeray faction was christened Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

The undivided Shiv Sena was founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray on June 19, 1966 in Mumbai to protect the interests of Marathi-speaking persons.

The Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray-led factions of the Shiv Sena will celebrate the party's foundation day at separate events in Mumbai

Both the factions have now been trying to claim the mantle of the 'true inheritor' of party founder late Bal Thackeray's legacy ahead of the next year's Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections as well as the long-due civic polls in Mumbai.

While the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will hold its event at the NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai on Monday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will celebrate the foundation day at Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, the son of chief minister Eknath Shinde, last week said party workers from across the state will gather for the event.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has asserted that the Uddhav Thackeray-led group is the real Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, ahead of the foundation day event, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Manisha Kayande on Sunday joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleging that Uddhav Thackeray is inaccessible for receiving feedback on the party affairs. She also claimed money is sought from women in the Thackeray faction.

(with PTI inputs)