Maharashtra: 10 cases of JN.1 recorded in state; half seen in Thane

Updated on: 25 December,2023 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Eshan Kalyanikar | eshan.kalyanikar@mid-day.com

In total, 3,639 tests were done on Sunday, double the number done the day prior. There were 50 new COVID-19 cases in the state, and 25 of them were in the city

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Key Highlights

  1. State has now reported nine more cases—5 in Thane, 2 in Pune, 1 in Pune Rural, 1 in Pune
  2. This includes a nine-year-old boy, seven men and a 21-year-old woman
  3. Apart from one 28-year-old man, the patients are above the age of 40

In a matter of a few days since the first case of JN.1 was recorded in Sindhudurg, the state has now reported nine more cases—five in Thane, two in Pune, one in Pune Rural, and one in Akola. This includes a nine-year-old boy, seven men and a 21-year-old woman.


Apart from one 28-year-old man, the patients are above the age of 40. “Eight of these patients received both doses of the COVID vaccine. The patient from Pune had a travel history to the US. All these patients were in home isolation. They had mild symptoms and have recovered,” the state public health department’s 
statement read.


In total, 3,639 tests were done on Sunday, double the number done the day prior. There were 50 new COVID-19 cases in the state, and 25 of them were in the city.


Coronavirus thane mumbai mumbai news Covid 19

