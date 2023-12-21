Mumbai: J J hospital resident doctors put off strike

Move comes after Dr Mahindra Kura, head of dermatology dept, goes on long leave

An inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the allegations

J J Hospital’s resident doctors have postponed their strike The strike has now been postponed to December 28 The resident doctors alleged medical negligence and harassment

J J Hospital’s resident doctors have postponed their strike, demanding the removal of Dr Mahindra Kura, head of the dermatology department, after he was sent on leave for 15 days by the hospital authorities. The strike has now been postponed to December 28. The resident doctors alleged medical negligence and harassment by Dr Kura and were scheduled to be on strike from December 21 until he was removed from the hospital.

In the aftermath of the allegations, a two-member committee was set up, including Dr Ajay Chandanwale, joint director of the directorate of medical education and research, and Dr Vinayak Kale, the dean of Pune’s B J Medical College.

The committee investigated the allegations with the help of faculty members from the dermatology department and submitted a comprehensive report to the commissioner of medical education, Rajiv Nivatkar, for further action on Tuesday. Nivatkar was unavailable for comment.

Meanwhile, in a statement released to the press, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) said, “Due to the ongoing appropriate due process, JJ MARD has decided to postpone the call to initiate a strike as of December 21. We would like to believe that the committee has conducted a genuine and unbiased interrogation and hope for a decisive report.”

Protest to continue: The 21 resident doctors from the dermatology department at the J J hospital who initially went on strike will continue their protest against Head of Dermatorlogy Dr Kura until he is removed from the institution. “The continuation of the aforementioned HOD in any way or form will enhance and exaggerate the already inhuman working environment. The magnitude of stress and fear within the residents working under him is such that the residents have clearly mentioned to us that they would prefer to leave their PG seat and lose out on their degree than to work under the accused HOD for even a single day,” MARD said in its statement.

15

No. of days Dr Kura has been sent on leave