Mumbai: JJ hospital resident doctors threaten strike

This move is in solidarity with 21 residents from the dermatology department who began their strike on Monday, all demanding the immediate removal of Dr Kura in light of allegations involving medical negligence and harassment

The committee probing claims against the JJ hospital doctor will be submitting its findings to the state government. File pic

In a bid to prompt swift action against Dr Mahindra Kura—head of J J hospital's dermatology department—resident doctors across departments have unanimously declared a strike starting from December 21. This move is in solidarity with 21 residents from the dermatology department who began their strike on Monday, all demanding the immediate removal of Dr Kura in light of allegations involving medical negligence and harassment.

In a statement released to the press, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) stated that there has been a delay in action on the part of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). “Residents of the Department of Dermatology and MARD J J hospital had submitted their written complaint on December 9, but insensitivity and delay were observed from DMER,” the residents said.

A two-member committee was subsequently set up to look into the allegations on December 15; but, doctors believe there has been no significant development in the issue. Meanwhile, DMER’s Joint Director Dr Ajay Chandanwale, “The probe has been completed and we have submitted our findings to Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar.” Dr Kura and hospital authorities remained unavailable for a comment. On Monday, mid-day reported on the nature of these allegations, which ranged from Dr Kura opting for an ill-advised treatment protocols to the harassment of resident doctors.